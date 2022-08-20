Flood Watch issued Sunday for much of North Texas as rain enters forecast

Sunday is the start of a big rain event with rounds of heavy showers that could last for several days.

A lot of cloud cover kept us from heating up across North Texas Saturday.

Some parts of North Texas will start to see the rain ramp up as soon as Sunday morning, and that's when a Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area.

The National Weather Service reports the heaviest rain and highest flood risk will be Sunday night and Monday.

There could be rain amounts of 2-5 inches in most areas, but there could also be isolated totals of more than eight inches in some spots.

With a Flood Watch already issued for most of North Texas for Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott is monitoring the threat of flooding statewide.

He led a weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials.

They discussed what type of support might be needed in the case that heavy rainfall turns to flash flooding.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management has prepositioned more than 250 personnel and 100 pieces of equipment.