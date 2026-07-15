Five teens injured after crashing carjacked vehicle during Dallas police chase

The Brief Five teenagers were hospitalized after crashing a stolen sedan into a traffic light pole during a brief Dallas police pursuit late Tuesday night. The incident began when a man was carjacked at gunpoint in Old East Dallas; police later tracked the vehicle using a license plate reader camera. Officers found multiple handguns inside the wrecked vehicle, and charges against the five juvenile suspects are currently pending.



Five teenagers were hospitalized late Tuesday night after crashing a carjacked sedan into a traffic light pole during a brief police chase, Dallas authorities said.

Carjacking and crash

What we know:

The incident began at 10:37 p.m. in Old East Dallas, where a man was carjacked at gunpoint by a group of armed juvenile suspects in the 4500 block of Live Oak Street, according to Dallas Police Department records. The suspects left the scene in the victim’s white Honda sedan.

Just before 11 p.m., a Flock license plate recognition camera flagged the stolen vehicle at an apartment complex in the 9400 block of Bruton Road in Pleasant Grove.

Responding patrol officers spotted the Honda traveling west on Bruton Road near South Buckner Boulevard. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and sped off, initiating a pursuit.

The chase came to a violent end at 11:02 p.m. at the intersection of Bruton Road and Second Avenue. Police said the driver lost control of the sedan and slammed directly into a steel traffic signal support pole.

Officers found five teenagers inside the heavily damaged vehicle. Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedics took all five suspects to local hospitals. Police said some of the teenagers suffered serious injuries, but all are expected to survive.

Investigators recovered multiple handguns from inside the crashed vehicle.

What's next:

Detectives from the Dallas Police Department’s robbery and vehicular crimes units, alongside crime scene investigators and patrol officers, are continuing to investigate the incident. Charges against the juveniles are pending.