Fisherman reels in semi-automatic rifle from lake in Fort Worth

A fisherman out on Lake Arlington reeled in an unexpected catch on Saturday: an assault rifle.

Police say a man snagged the weapon on his hook while he was fishing with family members.

He pulled it from the water and called Fort Worth police.

Officers say they took the Galil ACE semi-automatic rifle to a "property room," but did not give any additional information.

It’s not yet known who the gun may belong to or how it got into the lake.