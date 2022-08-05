Firefighters save llama from mud in Denison

article

Firefighters in Denison responded to a call for a llama stuck in the mud on Thursday.

The Department's Facebook page shared photos of multiple members of Denison Fire Rescue participating in the rescue with the caption, "it was quite the morning to say the least."

Firefighters said the llama was exhausted after being rescued, but is expected to make a full recovery.

The photos of the incident have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook.

Llamas are native to South America. Experts believe there are fewer than 40,000 living in the United States.