Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire in South Dallas

A fire at a vacant building kept Dallas firefighters busy in the cold weather Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out shortly after 4:15 a.m. in an apartment building on Lear Street, not far from Old City Park in South Dallas.

As firefighters tried to battle the flames, the building became unstable.

More crews were called in to help battle the blaze from the outside.

Smoke from the fire blew into Downtown Dallas for a time.

The firefighters are expected to be at the location for several hours to monitor hot spots.