Fired Fort Worth teacher wins appeal, argues illegal immigrant Tweets were protected speech

article

The case of a fired Fort Worth teacher may be addressed by the school board Tuesday night.

The Fort Worth Independent School District lost when Georgia Clark appealed her firing – first to a hearing examiner and then to the state education commissioner.

The state ordered Clark reinstated or given one year’s pay and benefits.

Clark taught at Carter Riverside High School and was fired for a Twitter message to President Donald Trump complaining about illegal immigrants in her school and asking him to “remove the illegals from Fort Worth.

There were also past complaints from students saying she made derogatory comments about race.

An independent hearing examiner that looked into the case recently found that Fort Worth ISD did not properly document past incidents and that student witnesses had conflicting stories.

The state education commissioner ruled she did not give up her free speech rights when she became a teacher.

Fort Worth ISD has said it will appeal this decision, arguing the commissioner’s decision was not made based on the merits of the case.

The district is expected to discuss the issue at its meeting at 5:30 p.m.