Hundreds of inmates were evacuated from a portion of the Huntsville Unit due to a fire at the prison early Friday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, approximately 655 inmates were moved to a secure location in the facility, and no injuries have been reported.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. Friday. The Huntsville Fire Department responded to the scene, and mutual aid was requested from several other fire departments.

Around 6:30 a.m., Huntsville Fire Department Chief Greg Mathis said the fire was contained, but firefighters were still putting out some small fires.

Firefighters battle a fire at the Huntsville Unit.

TDCJ Communications Director Amanda Hernandez said the damage was in the attic of the West Building and the attic and third floor of the Administration Building.

Hernandez said TDCJ has the capacity to transport inmates to other facilities in the state, if necessary, but the damage was still being assessed to see if that would be needed.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.