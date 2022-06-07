Fire forces people out of Old East Dallas apartments

article

An overnight fire forced people out of their homes in Old East Dallas.

The two-story building at Gaston Avenue and Munger Boulevard caught fire just after midnight Tuesday.

Firefighters worked quickly to prevent the flames from spreading to other buildings.

Still, 10 apartments were damaged or destroyed. The American Red Cross is helping the people who lived in those units.

One woman suffered smoke inhalation but is expected to recover.

It’s not clear how the fire started.