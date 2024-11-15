Fire damages HG Sply Co. restaurant in Fort Worth

article

The Brief A two-alarm fire broke out at the HG Sply Co. restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon. By the time SKY 4 arrived, the fire was mostly out. Some damage could be seen near a chimney on the roof.



Firefighters worked to put out the flames at a restaurant in Fort Worth on Friday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire was reported just after noon at the HG Sply Co. restaurant on Texas Sage Trail.

According to early reports, smoke could be seen coming rising from the building, which is near several grocery stores.

By the time SKY 4 arrived at the scene, there were no visible flames or smoke. However, firefighters could be seen around the building and near a blackened chimney.

No other details about the fire were immediately released.

The cause is still unknown.