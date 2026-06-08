International media, fans begin arriving in North Texas for FIFA World Cup

The Brief Media members who are covering their country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have begun arriving in North Texas in advance of the tournament's start this week. On Monday, many of them picked up their FIFA credentials at the International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas. Many media members told FOX 4 this is their first time in the United States, and they're looking forward to trying out local BBQ while in Texas.



Media members and fans who have already arrived in North Texas say they're looking forward to BBQ and more while covering and watching their country in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

International media members arrive in North Texas

What they're saying:

Monday was the first day members of the media could pick up their credentials to enter Dallas Stadium and the International Broadcast Center.

The IBC, which is located at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas, also houses a center for media members to cover local matches.

International Broadcast Center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

"The people who love soccer like us, it's a dream come true."

Several media members who FOX 4's Steven Dial spoke to on Monday said this was their first time in Texas or the United States.

"To me, the IBC is ridiculous. It's huge. I've never seen something like that. I've been to other World Cups, but nothing like this," Edward Castillo, a soccer reporter from Costa Rica, told Dial.

Castillo covered Sunday's Rangers game in Arlington, and has also already visited the Stockyards in Fort Worth and tried out Lockhart Smokehouse BBQ in Dallas.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Edward Castillo

Gary Lau and Mishy Lee arrived in North Texas from Hong Kong, where they cover soccer for NowSports.

They both pointed towards Texas BBQ as something they're excited about trying while in North Texas.

"I am starving, I am looking for some good restaurants, so I will be asking for your opinion!" Lau joked.

Lee also said they're looking for American sports jerseys while in town.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Media members from Hong Kong

Other journalists who Dial spoke to mentioned visiting Dealey Plaza in Dallas to see the site where President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

International fans arrive for World Cup

FOX 4's Alex Boyer spoke with fans from Mexico who arrived at DFW International Airport on Monday who are attending Sunday's match at Dallas Stadium.

"It's not cheap, and we got two really good seats on the day of the FIFA World Cup draw, so we got it for $450 per ticket, so we got two tickets," Danny Hernandez told Boyer.

"It's me and my dad. It's a bucket list thing for us because we always wanted to be at a World Cup," Hernandez continued. "He is in Mexico, and he couldn't even afford to go in Mexico because their tickets are starting at $3K, so that's why we bought tickets to be here."

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins on Thursday, June 11, when Mexico and South Africa play at 2 p.m. CT at Mexico City Stadium.

The first of nine matches in North Texas will be on Sunday, June 14, when the Netherlands and Japan play at Dallas Stadium at 3 p.m. CT.