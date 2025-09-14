Fiery Fort Worth crash on I-820 leaves one dead

article

The Brief One person was killed early Sunday morning after a two-vehicle crash on I-820 near Fossil Creek Boulevard. The victim was the driver of a pickup truck that caught fire following the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not yet been released, and it is unknown if any charges will be filed.



A driver was killed early Sunday after their pickup truck caught fire following a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 820.

Fatal Fort Worth Crash on I-820

What we know:

At 2:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of a major accident in the westbound express lanes of IH 820 near Fossil Creek Boulevard. According to authorities, two pickup trucks were involved in the crash, and one of the vehicles burst into flames.

The driver and sole occupant of the burning truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver's identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, which will also determine the official cause and manner of death.

The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. As of now, it is unknown if any charges will be filed.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Traffic and Crime Scene Units.

The westbound express lanes of IH 820 were closed for several hours while officers processed the scene.