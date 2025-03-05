Ferris high school golfer saves drowning opponent during tournament

The Brief It was par-4, hole seven at Country View Golf Club in Lancaster last week when Angel Lucio heard a cry for help. The Ferris High School senior ran down the hill to find another student from Crandall ISD struggling in the water. Lucio grabbed him by the arms and pulled him out of the water. He later found out the freshman slipped into the water while trying to get a golf ball and didn't know how to swim. The two were paired together during the tournament, and both felt fine to continue the game in their soaking wet clothes. Lucio was recognized as Hero of the Month for Ferris High School, an award given by the Ferris ISD Police Department.



A North Texas high school golfer is being recognized for his heroic actions during a golf tournament.

He rescued a fellow golfer who was drowning while trying to fish a ball out of the water.

When the Ferris High School senior heard the other student’s cries for help, he jumped in the water without a second thought.

His heroic actions were recognized by the district in hopes that his story inspires everyone always to help those in need.

What Happened:

It was par-4, hole seven at Country View Golf Club in Lancaster last week when Angel Lucio heard a cry for help.

The Ferris High School senior ran down the hill to find another student from Crandall ISD struggling in the water.

"I didn’t think about it; I just jumped in," he said.

Lucio grabbed him by the arms and pulled him out of the water. He later found out the freshman slipped into the water while trying to get a golf ball and didn't know how to swim.

"He was just thankful that I got him out," he said.

The two were paired together during the tournament, and both felt fine to continue the game in their soaking wet clothes.

What they're saying:

Ferris High School Head Golf Coach Russell Williams couldn’t believe the story when Lucio and the other student shared what happened.

"To me, it was a big deal," said the coach. "He kind of plays it off a little bit because he’s humble and a great young man."

Williams shared the incredible rescue story with the superintendent and athletic director.

Lucio was recognized as Hero of the Month for Ferris High School, an award given by the Ferris ISD Police Department.

"For me, it was something that anyone else should have done — not just me," said Lucio.

Lucio ended up winning against the Crandall ISD student in the Lancaster golf tournament.

"He owed me one," he jokingly said.

What's next:

This is Lucio’s third season on the golf team. He also plays tennis for Ferris High School and has his own western wear business.

Lucio will be honored at the Ferris ISD school board meeting next Tuesday.