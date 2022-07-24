Ferreira's 12th goal leads Dallas to 1-0 win over Salt Lake

article

Jesús Ferreira scored his team-high 12th goal of the season in the 14th minute, leading Dallas to a 1-0 victory on Saturday night that ended Real Salt Lake's 10-match home unbeaten streak.

Ferreira connected with a left-footed shot from 8 yards off a pass from Paxton Pomykal after Paul Arriola intercepted a throw-in.

Ferreira is second in Major League Soccer in scoring behind New York City's Valentín Castellanos. The 21-year-old Ferreira became the second MLS player with 30 career goals and 20 assists at 21 or younger, according to Opta, behind New England's Diego Fagúndez.

MORE: FC Dallas Coverage on FOX 4 News

Maarten Paes had five saves for Dallas (8-6-8).

RSL (9-7-6) outshot Dallas 25-7, including 5-2 on shots on target.

Zac MacMath saved one shot or RSL.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Dallas hosts the LA Galaxy and RSL visits the San Jose Earthquakes.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.