Feds charges ICE agent with lying about Minneapolis shooting: Report

The Brief The Department of Justice (DOJ) is charging ICE agent Christian Castro with making false statements regarding a January shooting of a Venezuelan man, Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, in Minneapolis. He has since turned himself in and is in federal custody. Castro was previously charged with state crimes in Hennepin County, Minnesota, and arrested in Texas in late May. After Minnesota officials fought Texas Governor Greg Abbott over extradition, Castro was released from Texas custody last month upon reaching a legal detention limit.



The Department of Justice has charged ICE agent Christian Castro with making false statements connected to the shooting of a Venezuelan in Minneapolis in January, The Associated Press reports.

ICE agent charged

What we know:

A source tells The Associated Press that Castro is being charged with making false statements in connection with the shooting of Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

In an update Thursday evening, the source told The Associated Press that Castro has since turned himself in to federal authorities, and remains in custody.

Castro claimed he shot Sosa-Celis after being attacked with a shovel and broom while attempting to make an arrest. However, surveillance video and witness statements ultimately contradicted his story.

The shooting came in the midst of the massive federal immigration operation in Minnesota. Sosa-Celis was shot one week after Renee Good and 10 days before Alex Pretti.

The shooting led to a night of unrest in north Minneapolis, including the raiding of several federal vehicles left at the shooting scene.

The backstory:

Castro was charged with crimes in Hennepin County and arrested in Texas on a warrant in late May. However, Minnesota officials have been locked in a battle with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to force Castro's extradition. Ultimately, Castro was released last month after hitting a detention limit.

Minnesota sued Abbott, asking a judge to keep Castro detained while they fought to force the extradition. A judge ultimately ruled that Castro could be released because Abbott hadn't officially rejected the extradition. Abbott had told Minnesota he was awaiting a determination from his Secretary of State on whether Castro fit the legal definition of a fugitive.

According to the Texas governor, he wasn't sure Castro was a "fugitive" under the law because he was ordered to leave Minnesota by the Department of Homeland Security – he didn't leave the state to escape prosecution.

Civil rights charges considered?

Big picture view:

ProPublica reported on Wednesday that federal prosecutors in Minnesota were weighing civil rights charges against Castro, but the pursuit was quashed by officials in Washington. In a statement, DOJ officials said: "any charging decisions that come out of such investigations are collaborative and deliberative and adhere to the facts and law of that specific case and controversy."