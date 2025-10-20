Federal government shutdown and SNAP food benefits: FAQ

article

The Brief SNAP benefits for November will not be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past October 27. WIC, TANF, Medicaid, and CHIP benefits are currently not affected by the shutdown. Texans should check the Your Texas Benefits website or call 2-1-1 for updates on when SNAP benefits will be reissued and for alternative food assistance resources.



With the federal government shut down, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is monitoring how it may impact your benefits.

SNAP benefits for November won’t be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27.

WIC benefits are not affected currently.

TANF benefits are not affected currently.

Medicaid is not affected currently.

CHIP is not affected currently.

Will I still get my SNAP food benefits in November if the federal government is shut down?

SNAP benefits for November will not be issued if the federal government shutdown continues past Oct. 27. HHSC will issue SNAP benefits as soon as it receives new federal guidance.

If the shutdown ends in November after my SNAP benefits issuance date, will I still get November benefits?

HHSC will continue to monitor the situation.

How will I know when SNAP benefits will be issued again if they stop?

Updates will be posted on the Your Texas Benefits website, Your Texas Benefits mobile app, and on the Texas Health and Human Services website. You can also call 2-1-1 to get the latest information.

What other options do I have for getting help with food?

You can call 2-1-1. After choosing a language, select Option 1 to find resources and help in your community.

What will happen to my benefits if the federal government shutdown continues into December?

HHSC will continue to monitor the situation.

Will I be able to apply for benefits or check my benefit status on YourTexasBenefits.com during the federal government shutdown?

Yes, you can continue to apply for benefits and view your case information.

Do I still need to report changes and renew my benefits if they are not being issued?

Yes, continue to report changes and follow instructions and deadlines for renewing benefits.

Will HHSC offices be closed during the federal government shutdown?

No, HHSC offices will be open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Can I still call 2-1-1 for help during the federal government shutdown?

Yes, 2-1-1 will continue to provide help to Texans in need.