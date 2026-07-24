1st human West Nile Virus case reported in Tarrant County

article

The Brief Tarrant County has confirmed its first human West Nile Virus case of the 2026 season, which is the severe neuroinvasive form. Health officials have detected the virus in 86 mosquito pools across the county so far this year. The county did not release the identity or location of the first human patient.



Tarrant County is reporting its first human case of the West Nile Virus for the 2026 season.

First Human WNV Case

What we know:

Tarrant County Public Health officials said the new case involves the neuroinvasive form of the disease, which is more severe.

By the numbers:

Last year, the first human case was reported on June 25, and there were 17 human cases throughout the season.

So far in 2026, 86 mosquito pools in the county have tested positive for the virus.

What we don't know:

No details about the patient’s identity were released to protect their privacy.

The county also didn’t share any information about where that person lives.

West Nile Virus

Big picture view:

The neuroinvasive form of West Nile Virus typically has symptoms that include fever, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, or paralysis. It can be life-threatening.

West Nile fever, which is considered less severe, has symptoms including headache, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea, and fatigue. Most people who are diagnosed with West Nile fever recover after several weeks.

Health officials encourage people to take precautions to prevent infection:

Use insect repellent

Wear loose-fitting long sleeves and pants outdoors

Limit time outdoors around dawn and dusk

Dump standing water on your property