Dallas Weather: Bertha brings humidity to DFW’s hot forecast

The Brief Remnants of Bertha to the south and a northern disturbance bring higher humidity and cloud cover to North Texas, but rain chances remain slim at around 10% south of DFW. High temperatures will reach the upper 90s on Friday, with heat index values spiking up to 107 degrees through the evening. A building high-pressure ridge will push temperatures back into the triple digits this weekend, kicking off an extended period of hot, dry weather.



North Texas will see increased humidity, cloud cover and a slight chance of rain on Friday thanks to the remnants of Bertha and a disturbance to the north. But it will still be hot.

Friday Forecast

Bertha’s remnants head into Mexico on Friday, while a disturbance in the Plains stays north. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex will be sandwiched between the two systems, with little to no rain and seasonable heat to end the work week.

While there was some midst and moisture in the air during the early morning commute, none of it appeared on the radar. Real rain chances for Friday are 10% south of DFW.

The National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory through the evening hours with temperatures in the upper 90s and heat index values up to 107 degrees.

Weekend Forecast

High pressure starts to take over again this weekend, slowly increasing high temperatures back to the triple digits.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, remember to stay hydrated and take breaks in the air conditioning or shade as frequently as possible.

7-Day Forecast

This ridge builds even more next week, keeping us very hot and rain-free.

This seasonable heat will likely stick around for at least the next couple of weeks.