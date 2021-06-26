FC Dallas offering discount at its fan shop Sunday with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

FC Dallas is offering a discount at the team’s fan shop to those who have received a COVID-19 vaccination on Sunday as the team takes on the New England Revolution.

This is part of Major League Soccer’s collaboration with the White House to give discounts to those who have gotten vaccinated.

MLS clubs will be "supporting fans that are vaccinated by offering a 30% discount for in-stadium merchandise purchases."

FC Dallas released the following statement about the promotion:

"FC Dallas is proud to support the effort to fight COVID-19. We want to thank fans who have had their first dose or are fully vaccinated with a 30% discount on FCD merchandise Sunday night against New England. We hope this is another step in boosting vaccination rates with the goal of helping our community recover and return to normalcy."