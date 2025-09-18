FBI asks for public's help to identify Fort Worth bank robber who used fireworks

article

The Brief The FBI is seeking the public's help to identify a bank robber who attempted to use fireworks during a heist in Fort Worth. The suspect, a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, escaped on foot after robbing a Chase Bank on September 4. The public is urged to contact the FBI with any information, and tips can be submitted anonymously.



The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a Fort Worth bank robber.

A bank robbery occurred on September 4, 2025, at approximately 1:14 p.m. at the Chase Bank located at N. Tarrant Parkway in North Fort Worth.

What we know:

The suspect was armed with fireworks and attempted to ignite them during the bank robbery. He made demands for money and successfully obtained an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. The suspect also demanded a Chase Bank employee’s vehicle key, but did not obtain it. The suspect escaped on foot and unsuccessfully attempted to steal another vehicle key from a female at a nearby business. He then left the area.

What they're saying:

The suspect is described as a white male, 28 to 32 years old, approximately 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He appeared to have crooked teeth and acne scars on his face. He wore a dark baseball hat, sunglasses, necktie, and a dress shirt during the robbery. The FBI is sharing images in the hope that someone can identify the suspect.

What's next:

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call FBI Dallas at 972-559-5000.

You can also submit a tip at http://tips.fbi.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous.