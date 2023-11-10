Police investigating fatal wrong-way crash on 635 in Irving

article

Police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person Friday afternoon on 635 in Irving.

The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m.

The wrong-way driver was going east in the westbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on near the Bush Turnpike.

A passenger in that vehicle died.

Police said both drivers have injuries that are not life threatening.

Investigators are trying to figure out why and where the driver at fault started going the wrong way.