Fatal head-on crash on US-67 kills motorcyclist

By
Published  August 4, 2025 7:44pm CDT
Johnson County
The Brief

    • A head-on collision on US 67 resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.
    • The driver of the motorcycle, 38-year-old Jamie Hope, was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Jared Trabucco, sustained minor injuries.

What we know:

JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 7:40 a.m., a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on US 67 attempted to pass another westbound non-contact vehicle in front of it.

The motorcycle struck an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado head-on in the eastbound lanes. 

What they're saying:

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 38-year-old Jamie Hope of Cleburne, was killed in the collision. 

The driver of the Silverado, 37-year-old Jared Trabucco, was transported to Harris Downtown with minor injuries.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

