Fatal head-on crash on US-67 kills motorcyclist
article
What we know:
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas - At approximately 7:40 a.m., a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling west on US 67 attempted to pass another westbound non-contact vehicle in front of it.
The motorcycle struck an eastbound 2021 Chevrolet Silverado head-on in the eastbound lanes.
What they're saying:
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 38-year-old Jamie Hope of Cleburne, was killed in the collision.
The driver of the Silverado, 37-year-old Jared Trabucco, was transported to Harris Downtown with minor injuries.
The Source: Information in this article was provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety.