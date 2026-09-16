Fatal crash and vehicle fire shut down southbound I-35W near Hill-Johnson county line

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The Brief Interstate 35W southbound is completely closed near the 14-mile marker in Hill County following a fatal crash and vehicle fire. Traffic backup is extending into Johnson County, prompting TxDOT and local law enforcement to assist with traffic control. Authorities have not yet provided an estimated time for when the roadway will reopen, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.



Southbound Interstate 35W was shut down early Wednesday morning following a fatal vehicle fire and crash near the Hill-Johnson county line, authorities said.

I-35 shut down

What we know:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a traffic advisory reporting that the closure is located at approximately the 14-mile marker in Hill County. The incident has triggered significant traffic backups extending northward into Johnson County.

The Texas Department of Transportation deployed crews to the scene to assist with traffic control. Officials have not provided an estimated time for when the southbound lanes will reopen.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area, expect substantial delays, and seek alternate routes. Drivers traveling near the scene are reminded to reduce speed, stay alert for emergency personnel, and strictly obey all barricades and traffic directions.

The investigation into the fatal crash and vehicle fire remains ongoing.