Fatal crash involving pickup shuts down I-30 in Mesquite

All main lanes of Interstate 30 in Mesquite were shut down Tuesday morning because of a fatal accident.

It happened around 4 a.m. on I-30 near Big Town Boulevard.

An 18-wheeler collided with a pickup truck, which forced the pickup off the road. It hit a tree and a light pole before coming to a stop in the median.

Sadly, the people in the pickup died in the crash.

There’s no word on if the driver of the 18-wheeler was injured.

The interstate was closed for several hours because of the police investigation.

Drivers were urged to use alternative routes and avoid the area.