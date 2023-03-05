Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington

article

A man died from injuries he got in a crash involving three vehicles on I-20 in Arlington early Saturday morning.

The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Center Street.

Investigators found that the driver of a Yukon rear-ended an Avalon. This caused the Yukon to hit the concrete median and then roll on its side.

A Sierra that was behind the two vehicles crashed into the Yukon.

The driver of the Yukon, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. He was arrested after being cleared at the hospital.