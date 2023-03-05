Man killed in crash on I-20 in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A man died from injuries he got in a crash involving three vehicles on I-20 in Arlington early Saturday morning.
The wreck happened just before 3 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near Center Street.
Investigators found that the driver of a Yukon rear-ended an Avalon. This caused the Yukon to hit the concrete median and then roll on its side.
A Sierra that was behind the two vehicles crashed into the Yukon.
The driver of the Yukon, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said he was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
READ MORE: Fiery crash involving 18-wheeler on I-20 closed interstate for a time
The drivers of the other two vehicles involved were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
One of the drivers was found to have multiple outstanding warrants. He was arrested after being cleared at the hospital.