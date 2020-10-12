Fans allowed for first time as Globe Life Field hosts NLCS

For the first time, Globe Life Field in Arlington hosted fans for baseball.

It wasn't the way the Rangers hoped to usher in fans, but a lot has changed in six months.

Globe Life Field hosted the LA Dodgers and Atlanta Braves for Game 1 of the National League Champion Series. About 12,000 fans cheered them on from the stands Monday night.

With teams from the east and west, organizers are expecting a positive financial impact with fans traveling from out of town.

Baseball fans entered Globe Life Field in awe of the new ballpark for the NLCS. The LA Dodgers are taking on the Atlanta Braves for a trip to the World Series, which will also be held at Globe Life Field.

“There haven't been any live sports in forever so I am excited to be here,” said Kathryn Green, from The Woodlands.

“First major league game of the year where fans can attend, and it’s the Braves,” said Toni Carter, From San Antonio.

Fans traveled from around Texas and as far as Atlanta and Los Angeles.

Major League Baseball allowed 28% of the stadium capacity for all games. That equals nearly 12,000 fans.

Masks are mandatory, social distancing signage and sanitizing stations are posted throughout the stadium. Fans were able to buy tickets in groups of four. Other seats on rows were blocked off. Concessions were also cashless

Fans said they feel safe with the precautions.

“We are all wearing masks, plenty of hand sanitizer around,” Carter said. “The seats, you are not right next to each other, not on top of each other.”

Officials with the city of Arlington and the Texas Rangers hope that by bringing in fans, those fans will bring in an economic boost.

“It’s more hotel rooms, more meals, more rent cars, more things that guests would typically have when they visit our community,” said Rob Matwick, with the Texas Rangers.

One fan said the game is a way to not think about the pandemic, even if it’s for a few couple of hours.

“NLCS. ALCS. World Series. It’s a baseball game, playoff game atmosphere in a brand new stadium. You can’t beat it,” said Dylan Hensler, from Paris, Texas.

There are still a few tickets for Game 2 of the NLCS. All seven games of the World Series are sold out.