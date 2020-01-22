Family of 18-year-old shot at basketball game plans to sue Dallas ISD

article

The family of an 18-year-old who died after being shot during a high school basketball game plans to sue Dallas ISD.

Mark Strickland was shot during the game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball high schools on Jan. 11. He died this past weekend.

An attorney for Strickland’s family announced Wednesday that they plan to file a wrongful death lawsuit accusing Dallas ISD of negligence. It argues the school district should have had metal detectors already in place to protect Strickland and others at the game.

Days after the shooting, Dallas ISD leaders changed the district’s security policy to prohibit bags and add metal detection wands at the entrances to all district athletic events.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with Strickland’s murder.