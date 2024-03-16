3 killed in Falls Township shootings, suspect Andre Gordon barricaded in Trenton with hostages: officials

A man accused of killing three people during a violent rampage in Falls Township, Pennsylvania Saturday morning is now believed to have barricaded himself inside a home in Trenton with hostages.

It all began on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township around just before 9 a.m. when Falls Township police responded to reports of a shooting.

There, police say Andre Gordon, 26, forced his way into the home and fatally shot two people and fled in a stolen vehicle that was carjacked in Trenton earlier in the morning. The victims have been identified as his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon, and 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon. Three other people, including a minor, were inside the home and able to hide, according to Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn.

Andre Gordon, 26, is wanted in connection with two fatal shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, PA Saturday morning.

He then drove to a home on Edgewood Lane around 9 a.m. where authorities say he forced his way inside and shot and killed 25-year-old Taylor Daniel – the mother of his two children. Authorities say four other people were inside that home and one person was injured after they were struck by Gordon with a rifle.

After fleeing that scene, around 9:15 a.m. police say he carjacked a 44-year-old male driver at gunpoint outside a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. He fled that scene in the driver’s dark gray Honda CRV.

A short time later, authorities confirmed that Honda was found unoccupied in Trenton and that SWAT teams were converging on a nearby home to search for Gordon.

Police say Gordon has since barricaded himself inside a home on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton. Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside.

According to police, it is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims who were fatally shot. He is also believed to currently be homeless and has ties to Trenton, New Jersey. Authorities believe he has ties to the home where he is barricaded.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents in Falls Township by phone and by mobile alert around 9:30 a.m. and was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

Governor Josh Shapiro noted he was informed of the shooting and said on X that he was directing Pennsylvania State Police to work with local law enforcement, and to provide whatever support they might need.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.