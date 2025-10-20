Fallen burial vault traps worker at Dallas cemetery

article

The Brief A worker was trapped after a heavy burial vault fell on him at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas on Monday afternoon. Firefighters rescued the man, who was pinned from the waist down, using airbags and spreaders. The worker was transported to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries.



A burial vault fell and trapped a worker at a cemetery in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials confirmed it happened around 2 p.m. at Restland Funeral Home on Greenville Avenue in Dallas.

The burial vault reportedly fell on top of the adult male worker, pinning him from the waist down.

DFR dispatched its Urban Search and Rescue team. However, the firefighters who arrived at the scene first were able to lift the heavy vault with spreaders and airbags typically used in vehicle accidents.

The worker was taken to the hospital with serious lower-body injuries.

What we don't know:

The victim’s exact condition is unknown.

It’s not clear what caused the accident.