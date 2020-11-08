Examining the win of President-elect Biden
Political analyst Dr. Victoria Farrar-Myers offers her perspective on win President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Examining the loss of President Trump
Political analyst Dr. Victoria Farrar-Myers offers her perspective on what's ahead for President Donald Trump and the balance of power in Congress. Also, what happened to the so-called blue wave predicted in Texas.
