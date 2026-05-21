Everman ISD honors Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez after missing boy’s remains discovered

The Brief Dental records confirmed that remains found buried in the yard of a former Everman home belong to Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who vanished in 2022. The community is honoring Noel this week with a school tribute and a public memorial at Everman Memorial Park as they prepare to lay him to rest. Noel’s mother faces capital murder charges, but she was recently ruled incompetent to stand trial; his specific cause of death remains unknown.



The community in Everman is honoring the life of a little boy whose remains were discovered last week, years after he disappeared.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez Remembered

What's new:

Had he lived, it’s believed that Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez would have been a fourth grader at Bishop Elementary.

Two of the school’s students wrote a letter to the principal asking that he be honored during the school’s annual awards ceremony. The principal called it a remarkable gesture of compassion and care by the two students, so she printed out a certificate paying tribute to Noel.

On Thursday, students, teachers, and staff at the school, along with members of the Everman community and the entire Everman Independent School District were asked to wear light blue in his memory.

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Not far away at Everman Memorial Park, a temporary memorial was also set up with flowers, balloons, stuffed animals, and other items to honor Noel. The city of Everman said the memorial will remain in place until he is laid to rest in his final resting place.

Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's Remains Found

What we know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office used dental records to confirm that remains found buried in the yard outside Noel’s former home are his.

Authorities have long believed he was deceased, but his remains were not located until last week, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The announcement did not mention whether the medical examiner was able to determine a cause of death.

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Everman Missing 6-Year-Old

The backstory:

Noel’s mother, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, is charged with capital murder for his disappearance.

The 6-year-old was last seen alive in the fall of 2022. However, police in his hometown of Everman weren’t made aware of his disappearance until March of 2023.

That’s when an extended relative reported him missing and police and Child Protective Services were called to the then 6-year-old’s home.

Noel Rodriguez Alvarez

Police said Noel's mother lied to investigators and told them he was living with his biological father in Mexico.

Two days later, Rodriguez-Singh, her husband, and Noel's six siblings left the country on a flight to India. Noel was not on that flight.

Singh was added to the FBI’s Most Wanted list and was captured in India last August.

Her surviving children are now living with family in the United States.

Cindy Rodriguez-Singh Ruled Incompetent

Cindy Rodriguez Singh - Aug. 21, 2025 mugshot | Credit: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

What we know:

Last month, a Tarrant County judge ruled that Rodriguez-Singh was incompetent to stand trial, and she was sent to a state mental facility.

The DA said he plans to prosecute her if and when her competency is restored.

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