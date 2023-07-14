ERCOT issues Weather Watch due to possible record electrical demand next week

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the corporation in charge of operating the Texas power grid, expects record demand for electricity over the next few days.

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Sunday, July 16 through Tuesday, July 18.

A watch is issued when there is high demand for electricity.

The grid operator says that due to the forecasted high temperatures, they expected there will be higher than usual electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

High temperatures are expected to hit 103 degrees on Monday and 105 degrees on Tuesday.

ERCOT believes they could see an all-time peak demand record.

Despite the watch, the grid operator believes they will have enough power and that grid conditions will be normal. They say they will deploy all tools at its disposable to manage the grid.

At this time, ERCOT is not asking Texans to do anything to conserve energy.

ERCOT says they set a new unofficial all-time peak demand record of 81,406 MW on Thursday, July 13.