Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for April 2022

Emergency SNAP food benefits have been extended for April 2022.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide more than $318 million in emergency SNAP food benefits. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households, according to a press release.

This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by April 30.

"We continue to do our best to support Texans who need a helping hand," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These benefits assist families throughout the state to provide nutritious meals to their loved ones."

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency April allotments are in addition to the more than $6.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, online or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

