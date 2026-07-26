Swimmer rushed to hospital following drowning incident at Little Elm Beach, authorities say
LITTLE ELM, Texas - A 20-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after being pulled from the water at Little Elm Beach following a drowning incident, authorities said.
Little Elm Beach
What we know:
Emergency personnel with the Little Elm Fire Department initially responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. following reports of a missing swimmer.
During search operations, members of the Lewisville Fire Department Dive Team located the man and pulled him from the water around 1:37 p.m. First responders initiated resuscitation efforts at the scene before transporting him to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the man's identity or provided further details on his condition.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Little Elm Fire Department.