Shelter-in-place lifted after fire at recycling plant in NE Houston

A shelter-in-place order has been lifted after a large fire at a recycling plant in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the fire broke out at Independent Texas Recyclers shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at 6800 Irvington near Bennington.

After hours of battling the fire, firefighters contained it.

A precautionary shelter-in-place that was issued for a half-mile radius from the plant was lifted Thursday morning.

Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said hazmat and health officials have completed their air monitoring at the scene.

On Wednesday, SkyFOX had aerial coverage of the fire showing heavy smoke build-up throughout the area.

No word yet on what caused the fire.