Elderly woman, dog die in White Rock area RV fire

By
Published  October 19, 2025 8:48am CDT
White Rock
The Brief

    • An elderly woman and her dog died in an RV fire in Dallas that also damaged a nearby home.
    • The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Eastwood Dr.; two people inside the adjacent house escaped uninjured.
    • The cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased woman are both currently under investigation.

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say an elderly woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

White Rock Fatal Fire

What we know:

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house. 

The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.

The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the elderly woman's death.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The identity of the elderly woman has not been released.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.

