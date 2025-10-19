Elderly woman, dog die in White Rock area RV fire
DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say an elderly woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
What we know:
The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.
The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.
The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.
Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the elderly woman's death.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The identity of the elderly woman has not been released.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Fire-Rescue officials.