Elderly woman, dog die in White Rock area RV fire

article

The Brief An elderly woman and her dog died in an RV fire in Dallas that also damaged a nearby home. The fire occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Eastwood Dr.; two people inside the adjacent house escaped uninjured. The cause of the fire and the identity of the deceased woman are both currently under investigation.



Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say an elderly woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

White Rock Fatal Fire

What we know:

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.

The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.

The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the elderly woman's death.

Image 1 of 11 ▼

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

The identity of the elderly woman has not been released.