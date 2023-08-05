Expand / Collapse search

White Settlement police searching for missing woman

Missing Persons
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement Police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman who they believe could be in danger.

Elanda Smith's family last saw her around 1 p.m. on Thursday near the Westlake Garden Apartments, where she lives.

Smith is believed to be on foot.

Fort Worth Police said they had contact with her around 9:43 p.m. on Santa Fe Trail, near S. Las Vegas Trail and Calmont Drive, but they did not take any action because she hadn't yet been reported missing.

At 10:15 a.m. on Friday, White Settlement Police entered her into national criminal justice databases as a missing-endangered person.

White Settlement PD says Smith is 5'5 and may have an intellectual disability or mental disorder, along with other health issues.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call police. 