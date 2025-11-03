All eastbound lanes of I-20 shut down from police activity in Dallas

article

All eastbound main lanes of Interstate 20 (I-20) were closed Monday morning due to ongoing police activity in the area, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

What we know:

The closure is centered around the Hay Market interchange and begins near the St. Augustine Street exit. Traffic expert Chip Waggoner reported that all traffic on southbound Interstate 635 (I-635) is being detoured onto the westbound State Highway 175 transition due to the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information regarding the cause or nature of the police activity, nor how many people may be involved. As of late Monday morning, there was no guidance on an estimated time for the lanes to reopen.