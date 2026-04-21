East Texas oil well explosion triggers evacuations and road closures

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The Brief An oil well explosion in Nacogdoches County late Monday night forced evacuations and road closures; no injuries have been reported. FM 226 remains closed between Highway 103 and Kingtown, which is expected to disrupt Woden ISD school bus routes Tuesday morning. The situation is fluid, and while officials believe there is no immediate danger, nearby residents are advised to be ready to evacuate if conditions change.



An oil well explosion in Nacogdoches County triggered late-night evacuations and road closures Monday, though officials report no injuries were sustained in the blast.

East Texas oil well explosion

What we know:

Specialist crews have arrived to take command of a natural gas well blowout in Nacogdoches County as the site remains contained following a massive explosion late Monday night, officials said Tuesday.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that specialists from Wild Well Control have taken over operations to mitigate the blaze. The fire, which was first reported at 11:20 p.m. April 20, triggered a massive multi-agency response from the Etoile Volunteer Fire Department, the Nacogdoches Fire Department, and several other local volunteer units.

While the fire continues to burn, authorities emphasized that the site is currently contained.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Nacogdoches County oil well explosion (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

Evacuations and air quality

The scope of evacuations has remained limited. Public Information Officer Kevin Meyer stated that three residences on County Road 5061 were evacuated early Tuesday morning. Those residents remain displaced, though officials do not anticipate any further evacuations at this time.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has been called to the scene and will monitor air quality throughout the mitigation process to ensure public safety.

Road Closures and Travel Warnings

FM 226 remains the primary concern for local traffic. Authorities are asking motorists to avoid the area entirely to ensure that heavy equipment and specialized fire suppression tools can move freely to the site.

What they're saying:

"Motorists should avoid traveling in the area in order to keep important roads open for heavy equipment to move in for fire suppression efforts on FM 226," the Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday morning update.

The closure is expected to impact school transportation. Parents of children in the Woden Independent School District are encouraged to monitor the district’s official channels for updates regarding affected bus routes.

Local school districts, including Woden ISD, continue to monitor the situation for potential impacts on bus routes as the containment efforts move into their next phase.