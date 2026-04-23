East Texas gas well fire near Etoile expected to burn for days After explosion

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The Brief A high-pressure gas well fire in Nacogdoches County may burn for another week while specialized crews work to safely contain the site. No injuries were reported after a supervisor evacuated workers before the blast and current air quality monitoring shows no threat to the public. The Texas Railroad Commission is launching an investigation to determine what triggered the massive explosion.



A natural gas well fire sparked by an explosion in East Texas earlier this week could continue burning for several days as specialized crews work to bring it under control, local officials said.

Etoile gas well fire update

What we know:

Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a video update that the high-pressure well near the Etoile community remains on fire but is being managed by well-control specialists.

Crews from Houston-based Wild Well Control are overseeing efforts and could remain on site for at least a week before the well is fully shut off.

Impact on Nacogdoches County residents, air quality

Nacogdoches County oil well explosion (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"The site is still burning, and they want it to burn at this point," Bridges said, explaining that allowing the fire to continue helps manage the release of gas during containment operations.

Authorities said the explosion, reported shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, April 20 sent flames visible for miles, including from the nearby wooden area. Despite initial uncertainty about how many workers were present, officials confirmed no injuries occurred.

Bridges credited a site supervisor with clearing workers from the area before the blast.

"We feel good about the situation right now," Bridges said, adding that authorities remain in close contact with response teams in case conditions change.

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Local perspective:

Emergency crews from multiple agencies, including local volunteer fire departments, the Nacogdoches Fire Department and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, responded to the scene.

Officials said air quality is being monitored continuously, and no hazardous conditions have been detected.

Investigation into the East Texas well explosion

Nacogdoches County oil well explosion (Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

The Texas Railroad Commission is expected to investigate the cause of the explosion.

Limited evacuations remain in place near the site, and authorities have urged residents to stay clear of the area as response operations continue.