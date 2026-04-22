Earth Day: Texas experts reveal 'Superstar' native plants to boost your garden

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The Brief Texas conservation experts are urging gardeners to use "ecoregion-specific" native plants this Earth Day to better support local wildlife and pollinators. The Native Plant Society highlights "Texas Superstars," including Turk’s Cap and Esperanza, chosen for their high success rates and heat durability. Resources are available via the NPSOT database to help residents match specific plants to their local soil, sun exposure, and regional climate.



As Texans prepare to celebrate Earth Day, conservation experts are urging home gardeners to look beyond traditional landscaping and embrace "ecoregion specific" native plants to bolster the state’s local ecosystems.

Earth Day 2026

The Native Plant Society of Texas (NPSOT) is highlighting a selection of high-performance plants, dubbed "Texas Superstars," that are vetted for their durability and availability across the state. While many gardeners select plants based on aesthetics, experts say the real value lies in the "conservation return on investment."

What they're saying:

"Understanding why we plant natives is a critical aspect of the movement," said Mary Sirgo, Executive Director of the Native Plant Society of Texas. "It is important to think of the full picture: Which plants are native to my ecoregion? Which of those will do well in the conditions around my home? And what are the wildlife and human benefits?"

For those looking to transition their gardens this spring, the society recommends five "Texas Superstars" that offer high success rates for beginners:

Turk’s Cap: A versatile perennial known for its unique, turban-like red flowers that never fully open, making them a favorite for hummingbirds.

Esperanza (Yellow Bells): A heat-tolerant shrub that produces vibrant, bell-shaped yellow flowers through the hottest parts of the Texas summer.

Rock Rose: A hardy, drought-resistant shrub that offers bright pink, hibiscus-like blooms.

Crossvine: A vigorous climbing vine that provides early-season nectar for pollinators with its trumpet-shaped orange and yellow flowers.

Texas Gold Columbine: A shade-loving perennial that features striking yellow blooms, ideal for adding color to cooler areas of the landscape.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Rock Rose

Beyond these specific varieties, the NPSOT emphasizes that successful native gardening requires matching plants to specific home conditions, including soil type and sun exposure. The society currently maintains a native plant database to help residents research plants vetted to be commercially available in Texas, including maintenance tips and growth habits.

The move toward native landscaping is gaining traction at the municipal level as well. Advocates say the shift is about more than just saving water; it’s about providing essential support for local pollinators and birds.

What you can do:

Residents interested in transitioning their landscapes can find regional "Native Alternative" guides through the Native Plant Society of Texas, which offer indigenous replacements for common, non-native landscaping plants.

What is Earth Day?

Earth Day, observed annually on April 22, is a global event dedicated to environmental protection and advocacy that reaches more than 1 billion people in nearly 200 countries.

Founded in 1970 by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson following a devastating oil spill off the coast of California, the inaugural event mobilized 20 million Americans and catalyzed the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air Act.

The 2026 observance, themed "Our Power, Our Planet," focuses on community-led innovation and civic mobilization to address local ecological challenges. From large-scale plastic cleanups to the promotion of native plant gardening, the movement serves as a bridge between individual conservation efforts and systemic policy change.