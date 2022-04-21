Earth Day 2022: Teach kids about going green with these toys

Eco-friendly toys have hit store shelves and online retailers just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

The Toy Insider, which keeps its finger on the pulse of the latest and greatest toys and kids’ entertainment products and services, released its guide for the best toys for the summer and spring.

Some toys featured in the guide will not only teach children about nature and get them outside to enjoy it, but some of the packaging is also eco-friendly, said Editor-in-Chief Ali Mierzejewski, during an interview on FOX News.

Mierzejewski highlighted some of the top picks that will give children a chance to learn what being eco-friendly means.

FILE - NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured this stunning view of the Americas on Earth Day, April 22, 2014. (NASA/NOAA/GOES Project)

Kids can learn to grow and care for their own flower garden. The kit comes equipped with three stainless steel pots; cosmos, nasturtium, and zinnia seeds; peat pellets; wooden labels and garden shovel; as well as a paint palette, paints, two brushes, and a sticker sheet.

It’s available on Amazon for $26.99. There is also an herb garden variation of the toy available for $29.99.

Mattel’s Mega Blocks brand is basically a larger version of Legos and allows children to learn how to build which is great for developing their motor skills.

"The charge and go bus, which I love, is going teach kids about commuting and how that helps the environment. Also, electric transport and rechargeable cars," Mierzejewski told FOX News.

The Mega Blocks set retails for $14.99.

"The Snap Circuits Green Energy line from Elenco is really great. This is a kit that really focuses on STEM learning," Mierzejewski said.

Kids will get a chance to explore clean energy concepts, such as electric cars, windmills, and hand-generated power, according to The Toy Insider.

The Snaps Circuits - Green Energy retails for $89.99 or $119.99, depending on where you shop.

Just in time for Earth Day, the wildly popular L.O.L. Surprise dolls come with green-themed clothes and gardening tools for accessories but the real twist with this product line is that the packaging is green.

Instead of plastic, the toymaker, MGA Entertainment, has chosen to use bamboo and sugar cane materials in the green-themed toy line packaging.

The L.O.L. Surprise Earth Love dolls are available for $11.88 at Walmart.

For more about this year’s top toys for all ages that are both educational and fun, check out The Toy Insider.

Advertisement

This story was reported out of Los Angeles.