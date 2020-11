Early voting starts Monday in municipal and school district runoff elections in North Texas.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

The races include mayoral contests in Denton, Mansfield, White Settlement and Keller.

There are city council and school board seats in many other places.

Early voting ends Friday, December 4 and Election Day is Tuesday December 8.