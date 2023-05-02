Early voting ends soon for May 6 municipal, school board elections

article

Tuesday is the final day to vote early for Texas municipal and school board elections.

Races for mayor, city council, and school boards are on local ballots across North Texas.

Twenty-four cities have contested mayoral elections including Fort Worth, Arlington, Garland, and Frisco.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson is running unopposed for re-election.

Another 61 cities have city council races including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Plano.

There are bond elections in cities such as McKinney, where voters are being asked to approve $200 million in bonds to build a commercial airline terminal at the McKinney National Airport.

There are also numerous school district trustee and bond elections.

There’s a nearly $2 billion election in the Northwest Independent School District for schools, stadiums, and technology.

Related article

Almost $1.5 billion is on the ballot for Denton ISD to build schools, improve technology, and to modernize Collins Stadium.

And $1.25 billion in Garland ISD would be used for schools, technology, and a multi-program activity center for each high school.

Polls close for early voting Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Election day is Saturday, May 6.