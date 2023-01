Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV.

The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth.

The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time.

It’s not clear if the person who caused the crash was injured.

No one else was hurt.