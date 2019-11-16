DWI suspect arrested after hitting Dallas ambulance carrying pregnant woman

article

A 22-year-old man was arrested on a DWI charge after police say he crashed into a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was taking a pregnant woman to a hospital.

The wreck happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday, as the ambulance was eastbound on Bruton Road, at Masters Drive.

The ambulance had its emergency lights on, and as it went through a red light, preparing to turn left, a gray Chrysler 200 that was southbound on Masters Dr. crashed into the front of the ambulance.

No one inside the ambulance was injured, and the pregnant woman inside was taken to a hospital by another ambulance

The driver of the Chrysler, identified as Demarco Gonzalez, reported hip pain, and was taken to a local hospital.

Authorities also found that he was drunk, and arrested him for DWI.