Duncanville home destroyed in early-morning fire
DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville firefighters say an early Tuesday morning fire has destroyed a home.
Duncanville House Fire
What we know:
The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairlawn Dr.
Fire officials say a neighbor called 911 to report the fire and said the homeowner was not home.
Investigators say the home is a total loss, and no injuries were reported in the fire.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Duncanville Fire Department.