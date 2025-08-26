Duncanville home destroyed in early-morning fire

article

The Brief A fire destroyed a home in Duncanville early Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported, and the homeowner was not home at the time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



Duncanville firefighters say an early Tuesday morning fire has destroyed a home.

Duncanville House Fire

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairlawn Dr.

Fire officials say a neighbor called 911 to report the fire and said the homeowner was not home.

Investigators say the home is a total loss, and no injuries were reported in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.