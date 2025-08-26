Expand / Collapse search

Duncanville home destroyed in early-morning fire

Published  August 26, 2025 8:35am CDT
Duncanville
Duncanville house destroyed by fire on Aug. 26, 2025.

The Brief

    • A fire destroyed a home in Duncanville early Tuesday morning.
    • No injuries were reported, and the homeowner was not home at the time.
    • The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas - Duncanville firefighters say an early Tuesday morning fire has destroyed a home.

Duncanville House Fire

What we know:

The fire was reported just before 5 a.m. in the 900 block of Fairlawn Dr.

Fire officials say a neighbor called 911 to report the fire and said the homeowner was not home.

Investigators say the home is a total loss, and no injuries were reported in the fire.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Duncanville Fire Department.

