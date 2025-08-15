Driver killed in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler on I-45
DALLAS - One person died and two others were hospitalized after a major crash on I-45 in Dallas early Thursday, according to police.
What we know:
Dallas Police said officers responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Chrysler around 12:45 a.m. on I-45 at I-30. The crash occurred near a construction crew working at the time.
The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. The passenger of the Chrysler and the driver of the 18-wheeler were taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on their conditions.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.