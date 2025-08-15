Driver killed in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler on I-45

article

The Brief One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on I-45 in Dallas early Thursday. The driver of the car died at the scene, while a passenger and the truck driver were both taken to the hospital. The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.



One person died and two others were hospitalized after a major crash on I-45 in Dallas early Thursday, according to police.

I 45 Crash

What we know:

Dallas Police said officers responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Chrysler around 12:45 a.m. on I-45 at I-30. The crash occurred near a construction crew working at the time.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. The passenger of the Chrysler and the driver of the 18-wheeler were taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on their conditions.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.