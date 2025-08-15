Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler on I-45

Published  August 15, 2025 8:14am CDT
The Brief

    • One person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on I-45 in Dallas early Thursday.
    • The driver of the car died at the scene, while a passenger and the truck driver were both taken to the hospital.
    • The identities of the victims and the cause of the crash have not yet been released as the investigation is ongoing.

DALLAS - One person died and two others were hospitalized after a major crash on I-45 in Dallas early Thursday, according to police.

I 45 Crash

What we know:

Dallas Police said officers responded to a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Chrysler around 12:45 a.m. on I-45 at I-30. The crash occurred near a construction crew working at the time.

The driver of the Chrysler died at the scene. The passenger of the Chrysler and the driver of the 18-wheeler were taken to a local hospital. There are no updates on their conditions.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the victims. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas police.

