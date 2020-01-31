Driver injured after crashing into Oak Cliff home

article

A driver was injured after crashing into an Oak Cliff home Friday afternoon.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded just after 2 p.m., to Ewing Avenue, near the Korgan Street intersection.

The home was vacant at the time.

The home's power and gas had to be shut off to get the driver out of the vehicle, and the driver was taken to a hospital.

Investigators did not give any additional details on the driver, their condition, or what caused the crash.

The crash happened near the Kipp Truth Elementary School.

People who live nearby said vehicles race down the street on a regular basis, making things dangerous for children.

Police are still investigating this crash, and whether the driver was speeding.

“When I saw the house, I was pretty horrified,” said Christina Deleon, whose father lives in the home.

This silver Nissan Altima crashed into Deleon’s father’s Oak Cliff home Friday afternoon.

It went right into her sister’s room.

“Going about 80 down Ewing Avenue, and they said he was swerving. He jumped the concrete bank and flew into the house,” said Diana Gomez, who lives in the home.

The driver has not been arrested.

Police have not said how fast he was going, or whether he was speeding.

The speed limit on the street is 30 miles per hour.

Gomez and her father were not inside the home when it happened.

“At the perfect time, he wasn’t here,” Gomez added.

Only the driver was injured and is being treated at a hospital.

“It’s ridiculous. Somebody could’ve gotten killed,” Deleon said.

The family’s dog and cat are missing, assumed to have run out of the house.

Gomez and her father are now looking for a place to stay.

“We’ve got to find a place to sleep, you know?” she said.

There is also a lot of construction in the area, and people who live there said speeding near Ewing Avenue and Korgan Street is a problem.