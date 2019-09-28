Driver flees scene after fatal crash in Carrollton

One person is dead following a crash in Carrollton late Friday night, and police are searching for three people who fled from one of the vehicles involved.

The crash happened at about 11:30 p.m., in the 1900 block of Sandy Lake Road, on the President George Bush Turnpike frontage road.

Investigators found that an SUV exiting PGBT hit another vehicle at Sandy Lake Rd.

Police say three people in the SUV, including the driver, fled the scene on foot.

A 65-year-old Dallas woman was pinned inside the other vehicle, and firefighters had to cut that person out.

She was then taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A 25-year-old passenger in the car was seriously injured. There was also a 2-year-old boy in the car, but police say he was not injured.

Police are working to find the occupants of the SUV who fled the scene.