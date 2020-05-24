Driver dies after crashing into fire truck that was on scene of another wreck in Arlington

A driver died after crashing into the back of a fire truck that was on scene of another crash on I-20 early Sunday morning.

Arlington police and firefighters were investigating an overturned vehicle near South Center Street, just after 12:45 a.m.

A fire engine was in the left lane and shoulder with emergency lights on, but one driver did not move over and crashed into the fire truck.

Only one person was inside the vehicle, and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The driver who died has not yet been identified.